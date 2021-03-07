Reader ‘s opinion In Helsinki health centers, patients cannot be treated properly

Queues for treatment in all non-urgent diseases have escaped control at most health centers in Helsinki.

In Helsingin Sanomat as well there has been a good debate about the poor state of primary health care across the country and the weekly care guarantee already promised by the government for access to a doctor’s office. The care guarantee is estimated to require both a change in operating models and a thousand new doctors for primary health care. At least the same number of caregivers are also needed.

This was therefore the situation before the coronavirus epidemic, during which the matter has naturally been forgotten. However, the issue is now more relevant than perhaps ever when the epidemic raises the chronic, resource-related problems of Helsinki’s health centers.

Queues for access to treatment for all non-urgent illnesses have escaped control at most health centers in Helsinki. No tense development work can be done due to urgency. A wide range of solutions to the situation have been tried and are being tried.

The team model and digitalisation have been the savior of the situation. Now, even during the epidemic, it has already been seen that these are not for that, but primary care requires especially experienced professionals for practical work as well as for the development and management of operations. Affordable people will have to apply more and more for non-publicly funded services, further eroding health centers.

Now, for once, Helsinki could react in the forefront of a difficult situation in order to get more long-term employees to health centers as quickly as possible, instead of high turnover.

Jarkko Suomela

health center doctor from The Hague

Vantaa

