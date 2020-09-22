Reader ‘s opinion In Finland, the space administration promotes our position as a space power

The space administration operates in a decentralized manner in different ministries and agencies.

On the science pages (HS 16.9.) was written about Finnish space expertise. The story stated that Finland does not have space administration unlike Sweden and Norway.

It is true that Finland does not have its own space agency, but the space administration operates in different ministries and agencies. The Space Advisory Board brings together the various actors. In order to enhance the coordination and preparation of matters, the Space Advisory Board has a secretariat headed by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

The Government appointed a new Space Advisory Board in September 2019, so the Advisory Board celebrated its very first anniversary. The most important tasks of the Advisory Board are the preparation and implementation of the national space strategy.

The ambitious goal of the current space strategy is that in 2025 Finland will be the most attractive and agile space business environment in the world, which will benefit all companies operating here.

In its first year of operation, the Advisory Board has promoted, in particular, European effectiveness and the sustainable use of space. The Advisory Board recommended increasing Finland’s annual contribution to the European Space Agency (ESA) from EUR 19 million to approximately EUR 27 million. With the help of increased funding, Finnish companies and research organizations can develop their operations with the help of ESA projects.

However, the space administration is not just a space advisory board, but it includes experts from various ministries and agencies who perform national tasks as well as Finland’s representation in ESA, the EU, the UN and various international space organizations.

Much has been achieved. The modern law on space operations has been in force since 2018. Business Finland’s New Space Economy program promotes market entry in the field by providing networks and financing. The ESA programs have achieved the goals of Finnish participation. In the UN Space Committee, we contribute to the development of international regulation, and in the development of the EU space program, we promote innovation and new business.

From time to time, there is a debate about whether Finland should have its own space agency. The working group appointed to update the space strategy discussed the issue extensively in 2018 and suggested that the space administration should continue in a decentralized manner, but that coordinated preparations would be developed and full-time resources allocated.

Decentralized space management is a challenge, but it is also an opportunity to look at the changing field from a broader perspective and to respond more flexibly to the needs of the field.

Maija Lönnqvist

leading expert, Secretary General of the Space Advisory Board, Ministry of Employment and the Economy

