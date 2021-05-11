Reader ‘s opinion In Finland, mining is strictly regulated

The structures of extractive waste areas are regulated, for example, by the European Commission’s Extractive Waste Directive and the Extractive Waste Reference Document.

Peter Brandt and Jouni Sarkkila gave in its opinion paper (HS 1.5.) That the construction of the mines would be little regulated and the plans would not be reviewed by any independent body. In reality, the environmental impact assessment, formula, environmental and water management permit, mining permit and numerous technical permits are required during the mine establishment phase. This phase requires a minimum of three years, but it is not uncommon for the process to take even ten years.

The structures of extractive waste areas are regulated, for example, by the European Commission’s Extractive Waste Directive and the Extractive Waste Reference Document. The latter document is the subject of a multi-faceted training provided by the authority to operators, knowledgeable consultants and authorities.

The dam authority is currently preparing a guide for the design of environmental protection structures. In addition, international guidelines and standards, such as the recently published Global Tailings Standard, are being followed. The Environmental Protection Act (2014) and the Dam Safety Act (2009) do not apply to the planning and construction of extractive waste areas and not the Mining Act, as the authors claimed.

Mining and permitting for extractive waste sites progresses from environmental impact assessment (EIA) to environmental permitting. The adequacy of the EIA report is assessed by the local authority of the ELY Center, which issues an independent reasoned conclusion. Based on this, the yva report will be supplemented if necessary.

Plans for extractive waste areas, on the other hand, are made (by skilled multidisciplinary consultants, not geologists) in connection with environmental permitting. The Kainuu ely center, which acts as a dam authority, speaks about the plans of the dam structures specifically from the point of view of dam safety, and the local ely center from the perspective of environmental structures.

The plans are therefore reviewed by several independent authorities. In addition, the construction of extractive waste sites is monitored by an independent supervisor – usually a civil engineering professional – who is approved by the local ely center. The supervisor reports on the progress of construction to the ely center on a weekly basis.

Extractive waste sites design is entirely his own area of ​​expertise. The expertise of municipal waste facilities alone is not enough. In addition to environmental safety, dam safety must always be taken into account in the planning of extractive waste areas. Thus, the design always models, for example, the amount of leachate and, if necessary, plans water recovery and treatment.

In addition, stability calculations are always required, according to which plans are made and thus dam safety can be verified. More expertise could be found in Finland for this work.

Hanna Lampinen

environmental expert, Mining Industry Association

