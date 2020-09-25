Reader ‘s opinion In a civilized state, residents should not have to queue for food

In the name of humanity, the Finnish government needs to address this grueling problem urgently.

Ajelin coincidentally on Wednesday, September 23, in Myllypuro and I wondered about the queue that, remembering the safety intervals, meandered through the unobtrusive walkway. It was a queue of bread that should not be in a civilized state in 2020.

Thank you to the volunteers and food donors who have managed to do this relief activity from year to year. And there is no end in sight. On the contrary, the situation is likely to worsen due to layoffs and redundancies of low-paid people.

The people standing in line are disadvantaged in society, who, in any weather, have to pick up food, perhaps even from long distances, who, with the help of a rollator, who, by the way, can only move on with their last strength. The weather is getting colder, so maybe even waiting outside for hours is unpleasant for anyone, but those in poor health are in a particularly difficult position, and their voices are not in the ears of decision-makers.

In the name of humanity, the Finnish state should address this grave problem, which affects the whole of Finland, as a matter of urgency. For the first time, MPs could walk across Finland to look at the situation at the grassroots level and arrange practical opportunities to bring help to those who need it.

The coronavirus pandemic this autumn will, of course, pose its own challenges, but delivering humanly organized aid is probably not an unreasonable demand.

Olli Nurminen

Helsinki

