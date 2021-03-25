Reader ‘s opinion I’m afraid loved ones will disappear around me

I understand, that more needs to be done to curb the coronavirus epidemic. But I fear that with the restrictions, my law-abiding loved ones will be isolated in their homes and left alone.

So I hope for a game eye in setting and interpreting restrictions. Even if it is possible for you to limit contacts to your own household only, does someone close to you have someone who does not have their own family or other secure contacts?

My husband left me a month ago because of another woman, and in the middle of the divorce process, I go through gloomy, even self-destructive thoughts. The idea of ​​seeing only one person in addition to my young children makes me panic. I already live a very isolated life. I do telecommuting, order food at home, I see about four different friends indoors one at a time. Now I am afraid that these people will also disappear around me in the name of stopping the epidemic.

Remember, even in the midst of constraints, care must also be taken of those close to you who do not belong to the same economy. You might be the contact for someone that keeps your head on the surface.

Lonely

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

