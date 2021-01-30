Reader ‘s opinion I’m afraid I’ll get infected at school

I work in my dream profession as a classroom teacher, but going to work here in the metropolitan area scares me more day by day. In my own school, classes are quarantined, as are the siblings of students in my own class. The children tell how the sibling is at home with a fever. Some take corona tests, but not everyone who is ill or symptomatic – despite numerous instructions.

In elementary schools, 1st to 5th graders don’t wear a mask, with my own mask I know I protect others. Because the safety gap must be maintained, I cannot correct the underlining in the student book or teach knitting. I try to keep my head together by focusing on routines. I don’t know how long I will be able to wait for a vaccine as a risk group.

A teacher who is afraid of his work

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

