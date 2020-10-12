Reader ‘s opinion If we ate more than fillets, the bill would be much smaller

It is an appreciation of fish and meat to learn how to prepare different dishes from all edible parts.

Kylli Tikkanen brought in his opinion (HS 12.10.) meritoriously highlighted ways to save on food bills. At the same time, he marveled at the copious number of snacks.

Personally, I buy the fish whole, if possible. When you buy whole fish from a fish counter, it can even be pre-processed. Percussion waste should also be included in the package. They make excellent broth and fish pie tasting from fish crumbs.

The same is true with meat products. If we ate more than fillets, the monthly bill would decrease. It is an appreciation of fish and meat to learn how to prepare different dishes from all edible parts.

Fresh food is easily spoiled, so it is justified to grow it from the seeds themselves by germinating and sprouting part of the salad. Even in this way, it is possible to save without compromising on nutritious food.

My son under the age of two ate every hour. When the measurement becomes more than 20 centimeters per year and the shoe number increases by more than two numbers, snacks are really necessary.

For my pre-school age, I made up to three hot meals a day in the summer plus snacks, so the need for delicacies stayed under control despite plenty of exercise and growth. The growth curve of the clinic also remained flat.

My daughter’s neighbor is currently weaning the baby from night feeding by shouting this ugly. Yes, a child will definitely stop eating at night if he or she can only meet his or her nutritional needs during the day. Then snacks are also necessary.

Sometimes it is good for an adult to fast, but children should be given plenty of nutritious food, including those snacks. Kids eat a lot!

Sirpa Korkmaz

Kangasala

