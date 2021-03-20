Reader ‘s opinion If Elielinaukio were to have a park, it would tie the different pairs of buildings around it together

Elielinaukio is a very demanding place for new construction, because the building stock around the area is already very different. In addition to the Railway Station designed by Eliel Saarinen, there is the Vltava Empire Building, the Sokos Department Store, the Post Office, the Glass Sanomatalo and the Kiasma Tent Hall. The arches of the Oodi Central Library also split somewhere in the background.

The equation is not solved by building any new spaceships on the cramped Elielinaukio. The tree-lined square is actually the only element that could connect the buildings to each other, as the park will not compete with existing buildings.

Raimo Leppänen

Helsinki

