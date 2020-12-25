Reader ‘s opinion If consumers’ purchasing power does not increase and there is no pleasant supply for them, the center will wither

Now you may have to visit more malls and possibly more cities to achieve the same that was previously available in one large department store.

There has been a lot of talk about the declining attractiveness of central Helsinki and the need for a more active urban policy. The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the problems in the center.

The street level shows the development of the city center and the real estate business from the consumer’s point of view. The business outlook is highly dependent on whether the customer is reached at the place where the business ends up being brought.

The city center is not only a workplace but also a place where different types of consumer services are attracted. These include dressing, restaurants, cafes and cultural services. They can also include products and services related to digitalisation and leisure needs.

E-commerce eats up this foundation for flexible return terms. The form of trade is certainly not efficient in terms of carbon footprint, but it fulfills the wishes of a person who has time to wait for delivery and return the product when they are dissatisfied.

Shopping malls have evolved into brand-based, but is the trend heading in the right direction? For example, when a consumer is looking for shoes or a suit, does it make sense to commit to a brand or end up with enough when the product is high quality, sits and is comfortable? Before, the department store offered different brands in the same department. Now you may have to visit more malls and possibly more cities to achieve the same that was previously available in one large department store. Do busy work visitors have this time?

Pandemic change the current situation for the worse. Why strive for a center where the population naturally moves more and the risk of infection is greatest? Why aim for brands whose cost level is significantly affected by advertising but also the cost level of retail properties? In between, there is an entrepreneur who is comparable to a platform worker. He also bears the risk of being able to succeed at this margin level.

If and when pursuing the attractiveness and growth of the business of different services in the center, it is worth considering what the earnings of the parties in the chain are. Is that enough for everyone? If not, then the weakest link gives way and everyone is facing the same crumbling card house problem. Helsinki is not London, Paris or New York.

The problem is growing as the number of shopping malls and different entrepreneurs increases. It is already a wider problem in most Western countries. Urbanization is a trend that is now being challenged in many directions. Climate change and a pandemic are exacerbating the situation.

It is difficult to see that the problem is highly dependent on the city of Helsinki and its goals or actions. The development of purchasing power is of the greatest importance. As the population grows, Helsinki relies on attractiveness and urbanization. At the cost level, the city has few fins to influence. The increase in the price of housing in recent years also seems to be reflected in the growing need for housing and income support. If the increase in wealth is not targeted at consumers, there is an unresolved problem.

Kai Häppölä

senior from Töölö

Helsinki

