Reader ‘s opinion I wish I could pass on the exhausted parents for a hotel vacation

In the media there is a lot of talk about the exhaustion caused by working life and studies. What has been overshadowed, however, is that even a person living in a difficult life situation can be exhausted and can absorb all the juices. And his family cannot take sick leave.

However, as a child welfare social worker, at times I wish I could. I wish I could pass a mother who had endured for years for a couple of months on a hotel holiday or even a cottage in Lapland, either alone or with a spouse, whichever person would feel better now.

Child protection is full of parents who may have endured years of difficult family situations. Sometimes child protection only comes in when the tank is already completely empty and the tires have been punctured.

In the Huosta project, social workers estimated that parental exhaustion was a significant factor in children’s investment decisions. When becoming a child protection client, many are so exhausted that it is difficult for a parent to take advantage of the help offered, even if they want to. Functionality is not just enough when the brain is loaded.

Riitta Särkelä (HS Opinion 13.1.) highlighted the importance of support for families with children, especially in families with mental health problems and violence. Parents of older children are also exhausted. Families with small or non-existent support networks are at particular risk.

For families with children, I would like free home service and, if necessary, even large hours of home service, and more support families.

For parents of teenagers, I hope again for low-threshold counseling in upbringing: the need for upbringing counseling does not disappear as the child ages, but parents of teens often need support in parenting decisions. For example, a counseling phone and chat for parents of young people run by sociologists would be a good addition to Helsinki’s range of services.

Family exhaustion will not be allowed to go bad. In child protection, it is difficult to fix because a parent cannot leave their children for so long that exhaustion would ease it.

Anni Pihlaja

social work student, Helsinki

