Reader ‘s opinion I will not let lupins destroy my beloved summer flowers

While driving recently from Mikkeli via Kouvola to Helsinki I saw huge blue lupines on both sides of the road. Before, the set could accommodate white and pink flowers, but now only a blue sea of ​​flowers was visible. I think the view is just as scary on other sections of the Finnish road. Even the courgette that received the destruction order did not fit in the crowd.

At my summer place in Mikkeli, I have waged a fight against lupins – for the third summer. In the garbage bag of the rail, flower buds longer than a meter long, half-meter leaf leaves and five-centimeter-high lupine mats. I’m winning the battle.

Now I have extended my fight for destruction to nearby roadsides. The local waste station will take the lupine waste for incineration free of charge. The alien species of lupine does not cover my beloved summer flowers!

Along the highways, lupine has already taken over the soil. Each new plant produces a huge amount of new seeds that remain germinable for years. Lupine should be mowed a couple of times in the summer – before flower stalks develop. This has not been done, and lupine has already been allowed to spread from roadside to fields and forest edges. The winning streak is certain.

I invite everyone to the perks of the lupines in the yards and small roads. Large areas are the responsibility of non-private individuals. I dare to doubt that there will be no spirit of help; after all, we are not even allowed to pick our own strawberries and blueberries, but we need foreign labor for that work. So say goodbye to the beautiful Finnish summer flowers. Lupine has come to spread more and more widely.

Hilkka Nuutilainen

Helsinki

