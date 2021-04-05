Reader ‘s opinion I was disappointed with the results of the Helsinki energy competition

I was waiting with interest Results of the Helsinki Energy Challenge competition. They were a big disappointment!

I was looking for solutions that would be realistic implementations and solve problems. I do not understand Helsinki’s goal: what were the benefits of the competition? I do not see solutions as energy saving or feasible.

Antti Lankinen

Espoo

