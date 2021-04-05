Tuesday, April 6, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion I was disappointed with the results of the Helsinki energy competition

by admin
April 5, 2021
in World
0

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

I was waiting with interest Results of the Helsinki Energy Challenge competition. They were a big disappointment!

I was looking for solutions that would be realistic implementations and solve problems. I do not understand Helsinki’s goal: what were the benefits of the competition? I do not see solutions as energy saving or feasible.

Antti Lankinen

Espoo

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.
#Reader #opinion #disappointed #results #Helsinki #energy #competition

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

With more green containers and door-to-door collection, they seek more people to separate garbage in the City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.