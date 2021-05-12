Reader ‘s opinion I want to walk every street of wonderful Helsinki and inspire others to walk as well

My favorite way to get to know Finland is to walk and talk to people on the trails.

I’ll tell you in a few words, how I got the idea to walk every street in Helsinki. The whole country was in an emergency due to the coronavirus. The unknown virus spread quickly and was a mystery to both medical professionals and politicians.

During the last two weeks of Ramadan in May 2020, I walked in the Pajamäki forest and Tali golf course. This provided me with fun and handsome views during coronavirus restrictions.

The idea formed in my mind that if only I walked every street in this great city. The walk can be 14 to 22 kilometers every day.

Thought was excellent. Suddenly I became happy. I didn’t think it would be too strenuous to walk all these streets. There would be time.

I immediately made a walking plan and started implementing it. So I went to the central library in Oodi and asked the employee behind the glass for a map of Helsinki. He immediately walked to the shelf with various brochures. I told him that I had already looked at the shelves and found that there was only a tourist map. I took the map and thanked him. I went to the Pasila library and asked for a map of the whole city. The clerk was helpful and gave me such a large map with a smile. I also thanked him with a wide smile.

There are many reasons for my idea, and I will list the first three here. The first is health: I walk because I want to be fit. The good thing about walking is that it is easy, free and accessible to many people, unlike many other sports such as boxing, football and basketball. We just have to put one foot in front of the other. Another reason is getting to know Finnish culture. At the age of eleven in Somalia, I was obsessed with history, which I learned from the pages of books. I have also read books from Finland. I have also listened to Somalis who had lived in Finland and had good things to say about the country.

I moved To Finland two and a half years ago. Since then, I have studied. My favorite way is to walk and talk to people on the trails.

The third reason is to explore the city. Helsinki is a wonderful city. There are wide fairways, forest trails, parks, sidewalks, forests, waterways and beautiful architecture.

Axmed Bahjad

Helsinki

