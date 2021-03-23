Reader ‘s opinion I want to meet my children and grandchildren

Opinion|Reader’s opinion
My daughter lives with his family in Austria. My friend’s daughter lives with her family in Canada. My son lives in Helsinki with his children. My youngest child lives in Vantaa. I haven’t met them in two years at most. One of my children lives near me. We met with him quickly.
Saturday was a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions. I am outraged. I have lived karanteeninomaisissa conditions for almost a year. Why? Because I want to protect my neighbors and their health. Why do I follow the guidelines and some others question them all the time?
I also want to show my mind, but I don’t. My demonstration is related to the fact that I want to meet my children and grandchildren. They are the most important thing in life for me. I am offended that these protesters are watering down the things all the time I feel the sacrifice.
Outi Lahdenranta
mother of four, grandmother of eight, Pori
