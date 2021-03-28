Reader ‘s opinion I travel to experience the history and aesthetics of cities

Helsinki is part of the European Museum. This does not prevent it from being at the same time a pulsating, developing and growing city.

thank you From the expert criticism of Janne Vilkuna and Jari Tanskanen (HS Opinion 24.3.) Mayor Jan Vapaavuori’s (Coalition Party) narrow-minded expression “the city cannot be a museum”, which he presented to Helsinki’s parade sites in defense of construction (HS City 13.3.).

I think the best feeling in many European cities is that they feel like they are in a museum, even though it is not in the traditional place of exhibits, that is, in a museum building. History, architecture and art can be seen in every direction. Europe is indeed a great museum. I do not travel to experience new business premises and shopping malls but the history and aesthetics of different cities.

The greatest compliment to the city is to say that it is a museum. This does not prevent it from being a pulsating, developing and growing city at the same time, but good planning and sustainable value choices require getting there. Helsinki has know-how for this, but is there a will?

Helsinki does not have as long a history as many other European cities, but it still has important signs of the past and beauty for Finns.

Where we went once is Kjell Westö ‘s fine book about the past Helsinki and its name aptly describes the feeling that can come to its residents when moving around the city. Not destroying the experience of this feeling in the future because of short-sighted decisions.

Marketta Honkanen

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.