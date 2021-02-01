Reader ‘s opinion I rejoice in the streets of Helsinki

To my delight the trails have existed after snow-free winters since the southern end of Central Park. The best counterbalance to a frosty day, for example, for teleworking, is outdoor activities nearby. When sidestepping, it can be noticed that already at Pasila, the worst shoulder run is starting to ease. In Maunula, the whole body sighs and by the time you get to Pirkkola it is already acidifying. The return trip then went smoothly.

Experienced racers as well as first-time skiers will meet. The trails have townspeople with a wide age range. In addition to skiers, there are runners, walkers and cyclists. Everything in perfect harmony, taking into account each other and safety intervals, just like a normal everyday evening. The best thing about the experience is the smiles of the newcomers and the genuine joy that we have a close nature.

The only thing I would like as a breeder of the Ounasvaara Ski Club is a slightly wider skating rink in places and a slightly safer general condition of the trail network. But I don’t choose, I thank the oasis in the middle of Helsinki. Let’s enjoy the frosty days!

Anu Morikawa

Helsinki

