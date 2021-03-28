Reader ‘s opinion I hope for more Easter-themed children’s books

I want to challenge Finnish children’s writers to write and illustrate Easter-themed books for children.

About Easter it is said to be the greatest celebration. But when you look at the literature on the subject, it looks bleak.

As early as a dozen years ago, I asked publishers for children’s Easter books, but there were hardly any. Searches of library stocks or the Internet do not produce very many Finnish-themed children’s books on Easter. I think there would be a need for Easter books.

So I want to challenge Finnish children’s writers to write and illustrate Easter-themed books for children. For example, I see in my eyes Mauri Kunnas’ book about Koiramäki’s Easter or Easter witch or Maikki Harjanne’s book about Mint’s Easter.

There would certainly be many funny stories about Finnish traditions and the beliefs of the old people, not forgetting, of course, bunnies and chicks. Written by Anneli Kannon Vilma Virtanen in a whirlwind (2017) seems to be a rare and absolutely wonderful book of its kind with a few spectacular books published in recent years.

If I had been given the gift of a storyteller, I would have already written a series of Easter books and a few books on May Day and Midsummer. Now I have to settle for the outputs of others.

I think Easter would deserve its place alongside Christmas in the literature offered to children.

Kirsi Nevalainen

teacher of early childhood education, Lohja

