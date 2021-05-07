Reader ‘s opinion I found a knife in my child’s backpack

It had never occurred to me that my child was carrying a blade gun with him in order to defend himself.

Junior and the use of young steel weapons has caused much concern. This phenomenon is very frightening to all those children and young people who go outside knowing that some guy or an occasional passer-by might have a blade gun with them.

From experience, I know that a child in an ordinary family may have a blade weapon in their backpack. My son was in the eighth grade of elementary school when he began to experience adolescence-related rebellion. I noticed it, among other things, as a decline in school attendance.

However, it was a huge surprise when I found a link knife in his school backpack during a weekend of stupidity investigations. I spoke to my child very seriously. It had never occurred to me that my child was carrying a blade gun with him in order to defend himself. There may be a lot of fearers like him. Parents, check your children’s backpacks and the like if you are worried about your child.

Senior

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

