Reader ‘s opinion I expected to hear brisk military music

Yle presented a gala concert organized by the Defense Forces on June 4. My wife and I waited for one day to hear brisk and solemn military music. What else!

The program included American and English film tunes. Where were the Finnish compositions of the military orchestra?

By whom was the gala concert program prepared? The only composition suitable for the holiday was, in my opinion March of the people of Pori. It is also suitable for the Rakuuna Orchestra’s own holiday.

Reino Riihinen

pensioner, Kuopio

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by the HS editorial board. You can leave a comment or read the principles of the writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.