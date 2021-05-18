Reader ‘s opinion I don’t qualify as a taxi with a shallow conch

I followed recently next to how big an old man was trying to get a taxi to the front seat of a Ford Mondeo. The delivery required two powerful assistants who lifted the man in a sitting position on a bench near street level.

I am a tall man. Once I had to travel a short distance on my back in the back seat of a taxi when otherwise I wouldn’t have agreed.

In London, the Hackney taxi always delights the mind: the wagon is high and can be easily stepped through the big door. There is space inside, even with a top hat on.

When ordering a taxi, how can I know what kind of car I will get and at what price? I can’t accept a low cutter, no matter how fine the manufacturer made it. I can’t fit on board.

Tapio Pento

Riihimäki

