Reader ‘s opinion I do not want to be a citizen of the empire

Risto Paatela (HS Opinion 11.5.) and Rosa Meriläinen (HS Column 11.5.) took a strong stand on behalf of the European federation. According to them, small nation states will not be able to meet today’s challenges, while a united Europe could be an actor like China and the United States, making good use of its power.

Benevolent people who express such views often forget that the state action of the great powers has historically been in stark contrast to the lofty goals of defending peace and democracy. This applies so much to less democratic states, such as Austria-Hungary or the Ottoman Empire, than to Western democracies, such as the United States and the British Empire, known for their overseas expeditions.

Federal efforts are also at odds with goals in domestic politics. For example, the “little Trumps” that Meriläinen fears are by no means avoided by concentrating decision-making on the affairs of hundreds of millions of different people in one place. It was precisely this kind of action, and the experience it generated that the federal government was advocating for some others, that gave birth to just the right Trump.

For example, the Nordic nation states have promoted peace and the freedom and well-being of their citizens more consistently than any great power. We millions who want to preserve these historical success stories for our children and the power to pilot them towards the future are not “little Trumps” or “opponents of the invention of the wheel” who oppose liberalism.

In fact, the desire to keep power as close to the individual as possible is much closer to the core of liberalism than federal efforts.

Sampo Saarinen

Helsinki

