Reader ‘s opinion I do not consider the fate of the center sealed

Thank you Tytti Isohookana-Asunmaa comments (HS Opinion 7.5.) columnin (HS 4.5.). My text can be read negatively to the center if it selects only what is to be interpreted as a critique and ignores other aspects. Or interprets everything as a critique, such as a mention of the center’s connections to both East and West services in the Cold War. I didn’t blame it in half a word.

I do not consider the fate of the center sealed. I mentioned its great responsible contribution to Finnish society. No potential is still exhausted.

I understand that the city center is sensitive to the difficult current situation. However, I would find it more credible to write about the center as well as without over-smoothing the others, with all the crumbs.

Kimmo Rentola

Professor of Political History, University of Helsinki

