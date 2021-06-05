Reader ‘s opinion I can no longer be a player for all children – a child needs an adult present even in a playground

Children often toddle so far away from their guardians that I don’t get a single field of vision for any adult the child could belong to, and that’s really worrying.

I’m going with my young children almost every day in various playgrounds in Helsinki and I have paid attention to a very common and unfortunate phenomenon.

Each time, several children aged one or one and a half years walk in the park alone without the supervision of a guardian. They are apparently considered by many to be old enough to play independently while the accompanying guard is talking to their acquaintances. Children often toddle so far away from their guardians that I don’t get a single field of vision for any adult the child could belong to, and that’s really worrying.

More than once, I have prevented children from hurting themselves or others. Too often I have had to pay attention to non-my own children. Once, a child wandered in distress with a climbing frame at a height of several meters, but did not dare to come down. When I got to help with the child’s pinch, he was already on the verge of crying. No one had missed this two-year-old for at least fifteen minutes. The child received a grumpy homework from the nursery’s early childhood educator as he delayed the departure of others.

We often get a toddler to accompany us, because I play with my children and of course an inspiring adult attracts children. The play club is nice, but not much has been asked for adults to guide their children so that stuff doesn’t fly or shift in front. I don’t want and can’t bear to be a playground for young children all over the park while their own guardians do something else.

If we have our own sand toys, we will be happy to lend them to others. It has also happened that one foreign child came to the scene first, then the second, the third and even the fourth: all under the age of two. Everyone went to take toys for themselves, which I understand. The child does not know whose toys are and they are interested. There were no more toys left for my own children, and I whispered around me if the parents could come along. The mothers of the children talked to each other at a distance of five meters, clearly satisfied, watching that now the child got things to do and a nice instructor to play.

Since the mothers did not react to the situation, our solution was to pack the toys with my children in a bag and change the landscape. Miserable for everyone’s kids, but I refuse to be a general entertainer when I visit the park.

Even slightly older children would miss the adults present in the park to accompany them. Almost every time I have to resolve conflicts between children alone, as many think their four-year-olds already know the rules of the social game, even though they don’t always know it at that age. In the park, the strongest and loudest can often get on a trampoline or treadmill, not the one who queued his turn.

Children also need adults to be present at the playground, especially the smallest ones.

Playground free nursing aunt

