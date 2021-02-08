Reader ‘s opinion I came up with no other reason than to make it harder for my age to find employment

Punishing the unemployed is the wrong way to go.

I am A 61-year-old highly educated man who has recently become unemployed for no fault of his own. I am actively looking for new jobs throughout Finland, including jobs that do not match my skills and education.

I have changed jobs in the past, but this time I have had to find that job interviews are already getting more difficult. I found no reason other than my age to make employment more difficult.

That is why I was completely shocked when I read the Coalition in an interview with Kai Mykkänen, Chairman of the Parliamentary Group (HS 6.2.), On the means proposed by the Ministry of Finance to improve employment.

In particular, the abolition of pension accumulation for earnings-related periods and the reduction of pension accumulation on the basis of pre-retirement unemployment sound really unfair.

I would be punished by a reduction in the pension I have accumulated over my nearly 40-year career, even though I am actively seeking employment.

These proposed measures do not promote the employment of those close to retirement age, but they do push people into the poverty trap for the rest of their lives.

