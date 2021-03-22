Reader ‘s opinion I am not a man but I am not a woman

As a child, I was interested in plastic soldiers and hockey, and only later did I realize that this was considered abnormal.

Rasmus Arikka described in his essay (HS 14.3) nicely the narrow and cramped space of being a man. All people should be given the freedom to live without the restrictions imposed by prejudice.

I am a middle-aged women assumed, and as a child I was interested in plastic soldiers, small cars, hockey, football, racket games, mopeds, weapons and spy games. I wandered off dolls and shiny pictures, my long hair and girls ’clothes. I wouldn’t have wanted to ride a girls bike, skate on figure skates, or wear a bikini on the beach – they all felt wrong and disgusting.

I was excited about the gymnastics lessons and felt humiliating. I was interested in racket and ball games. I even learned freestyle just because I thought breaststroke was girly. In those situations where I had to wear a skirt, I was ashamed of myself, I was quiet and wanted to be invisible. As a primary schooler, I didn’t think if my “boyishness” was somehow abnormal. I only realized it later.

I remember how in my first job, where all the employees were women, I couldn’t really say anything in social situations. I was ashamed of what I was like when I couldn’t discuss things like improving my appearance, men, changing my soil, or cooking. I would have preferred to have even talked about football, Mikko Niskanen’s films or compared which ones are better, Saabit or Volvo.

When it was revealed in my workplace that I had a girlfriend, my supervisor wondered “sincerely” how miraculously my girlfriend had chosen me when she was so beautiful that she would have gotten any (real) man. I couldn’t say anything about that either, but it offended. I was not actually criticized or bullied. Discrimination was more subtle and almost invisible exclusion or annulment.

Unlike Rasmus Arikka, I have never wanted to change or fix anything in myself. The discrimination I have experienced has still hurt. I hope that the debate on gender diversity will continue.

Middle-aged female presumed

We exceptionally publish the article under a pseudonym.

