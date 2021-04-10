Reader ‘s opinion Hus Pediatricians: There is no scientific basis for the mask recommendation for primary school children

More children are being tested than before and this will also increase the number of positive findings. There is no evidence that the role of children in adult follow-on infections is significant.

To the public Surprisingly, it became known from the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) that the use of a face mask in pre-school and primary school is recommended for 6–11-year-olds in corona epidemic areas. (HS 7.4.).

We Hus’s child and adolescent health experts disagree. There is no research evidence on the usefulness of using primary school masks in preventing coronary infections. The National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has restricted the use of masks to those over 12 years of age, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has not considered general use of masks to be necessary for children under 12 years of age. Why is this being presented?

What matters is what happens to further infections. The authors of the recommendation state that there have been few further infections in school exposures, including in Turku, even before the mask recommendation for primary schools.

More children are being tested than before and this will also increase the number of positive findings. There is no evidence that the role of children in adult follow-on infections is significant. The symptom in children has remained mild, and there are no signs in hospitals of an increase in coronary morbidity in children.

Instead, the distress of mentally ill children and adolescents is obvious. During the pandemic, 29 percent more child protection notifications were made at the New Children’s Hospital due to suicide.

The efficacy of coronary vaccines in children has been little studied. Vaccination of children will therefore not take place in the near future. The coronavirus will circulate among us and transform like many other viruses. It will not disappear with adult vaccination. Positive test results will certainly come in the next few years as well.

The possibility for children to interact with each other must also be ensured in exceptional circumstances. The compulsion to wear a mask and its orthodontic continued use hinder social interaction. Restrictions on schooling and hobbies paint children an unjustified public health threat.

Children’s rights must be respected and restrictive measures against children must not be based on opinions. There is an urgent need to assess the overall adverse effects on children and to repair the damage caused during a pandemic.

Kaija-Leena Kolho

Professor and Chief Physician of Pediatrics, Hus

Päivi Miettinen

Chief Physician, Pediatrician, Hus

Leena Repokari

Chief Physician, Director of Child Psychiatry, Hus

