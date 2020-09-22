Reader ‘s opinion Human sensitivity is the best protection for the wolf and therefore wolf stock hunting should be increased

In our opinion, the wolf belongs to Finnish nature but not to people’s residential areas and backyards.

Mari Nyyssölä-Kiisla and Francisco Sánchez Molina of the Nature Association wrote (HS Opinion 17.9.) That we must learn to live side by side with wolves.

The citizens’ initiative on wolf hunting, which has collected almost 60,000 statements of support in a short period of time, seeks a safer habitat for humans. It is also intended to protect farm and pet animals.

The purpose of the stock hunting recorded as a measure in the Finnish wolf population management plan is to keep the wolf population alive but humane. Human sensitivity is the best protection for the wolf. In addition to the wolf, the bear and lynx are strictly protected. Although both species are managed by stock hunting, their populations have nevertheless clearly strengthened.

In our opinion and in the opinion of several other Finns, the wolf belongs to Finnish nature but not to people’s residential areas and backyards. The situation has for many years been quite intolerable in various regions across the country.

Most worryingly, the human fear of wolves seems to have diminished and they travel even during the day in the middle of urban areas. There were about 2,700 wolf yard visits confirmed last year in the Tassu large carnivore observation system. This year, there have been about 2,400 so far.

Permits to remove harassing wolves are very difficult to obtain, and the expulsion of wolves alone will not help in these situations. Wolves usually return or the problem moves to the side of the neighborhood. Protecting farm animals with predators or herding dogs also does not solve the problem adequately.

People have a constitutional right to a safe living environment. Coexistence between man and wolf is impossible in human habitats because the wolf is a completely unpredictable large beast in its behavior. The wolf hunting of wolves increases their human sensitivity and can also be justified as a preventive measure.

Tiltu Nurminen

Taajamasusi ry, Nousiainen

Tapio Rintala

lampuri, Yläne, Töytyä

Jaana Vuorenpää

entrepreneur, Ikaalinen

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.