Reader ‘s opinion Human death is part of life

I gave birth my child in a humane and safe environment at the Women’s Clinic in a country with one of the lowest birth rates in the world. My children’s development was monitored at the clinic, whose network is uniquely comprehensive. Vaccinations and growth curves were taken care of. Free of charge we got help with colic and correcting the misalignment of the legs.

Monitoring and vaccinations continued at the school. Scoliosis, vision and intestinal problems were treated. The teeth were brushed free of charge. A disabled child in a neighboring class was able to attend school with others with the help of aids and an assistant.

After years of follow-up and consultation, the child received severe Kela-supported therapy and free medications. I was also offered therapy and discussion support.

Medical services are available from health centers nearby for a small one-time fee. Mass inspections ensure that diseases are detected as early as possible. During the corona period, testing and treatment are performed according to the best information, Finland is also among the most effective countries here.

With a serious illness now hitting me, I pay only a small slice for very expensive examinations and hospital fees.

Despite all this valuable and affordable health care, there will come a time when I will have to die. If I don’t get to die at home, I hope to take my last breath in a safe place like Terhokod. Human death is part of life.

