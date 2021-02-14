Reader ‘s opinion HSY does not own the Vanhankaupunginkoski dam

The dam has been the property of the City of Helsinki for about 150 years, which should be recognized by the city administration.

In Helsingin Sanomat was written (13.2.)that Helsinki Region Environmental Services (HSY) would own and be responsible for the Vanhankaupunginkoski dam. The allegation is based on a misunderstanding.

In 1984, a special law was passed – the Dam Safety Act – which made dam owners responsible for the safety risks posed by both existing and decommissioned dams.

According to the law, the owners of the dams were registered in the national dam register. In the case of cities, the unit that represents the city in dam-related authority actions, if necessary, was entered in the register. From Helsinki’s point of view, the natural representative was the municipal enterprise, Helsingin Vesi, which also controlled the nearby Old Town water treatment plant.

As the municipal enterprise is not an independent legal entity, it could not even have been transferred ownership of the rapids. The dam is not an independent object that could be transferred separately, but part of a rapids property that includes not only the right to use rapids for hydropower but also land and water, the dam with its 10-meter edge dams and power plant equipment. The transfer of a property is a formal legal act that requires the presence of a public trade confirmation.

In December 2009, a transfer deed was signed, by which four cities in the Helsinki metropolitan area transferred the assets used by their water supply facilities to a new co-operation organization, HSY. The transaction did not include any real estate at all; separate contracts were entered into for the leasing of plots of plant, buildings and structures.

The fate of the museum power plant and dam was also discussed in the long contract negotiations, but representatives of other municipalities opposed the site, which was unnecessary for water utility operations, and the matter dried up right from the start.

In 2010, the Lapland Ely Center, which maintains the national dam register, was contacted by HSY’s water supply division and asked for contact information. The Ely Center apparently assumed that because HSY is the successor of Helsinki Water, it is also the owner of the dam, and when the respondent could not fix this, an incorrect entry was made in the register.

But as Roman legal scholars already knew, an incorrect entry cannot change legal relations. The dam has been the property of the City of Helsinki for about 150 years, which should be recognized by the city administration.

Matti Hilli

HSY’s Administrative Director 2010–2017, Vantaa

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.