Reader ‘s opinion How did the meal benefit turn into greed?

When the prime minister was a middle-aged man, a millionaire by civilian profession, was just OK to enjoy a tax-free meal benefit (cold breakfast). But when a young left-wing woman (sometimes working at the checkout) was selected for the job, the same advantage seems to be greed.

Apparently, the press believes that at the end of the working day, the prime minister should rush in her official car, accompanied by security guards, to the local store to procure breakfast supplies for her family. Maybe such a situation has been avoided? Reconciling work and home life is difficult even at the top, especially for a woman.

Juha P. Korhonen

Mikkeli

