Reader ‘s opinion How can there be a shortage of experts and thousands of highly educated unemployed in Finland at the same time?

In a challenging situation, solutions must be sought from regional cooperation and the development of networked knowledge systems.

Pension insurer Keva published in the latest in the municipal decision-making barometer worrying information: almost half of the municipalities have difficulty getting applicants for jobs. This is particularly staggering, given that there were 3,573 unemployed highly educated young people in December, according to Akava Works statistics.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing austerity measures, high-unemployment unemployment quickly turned to sharp growth in March. Growth has slowed, but unemployment among the higher education is declining more slowly than total unemployment.

Keva’s barometer also shows that the shortage of applicants has particularly affected municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants. Of the industries, the largest shortage of experts is in the social services and education activities, which are key to the functioning of the welfare society.

At the same time, according to the Ministry of Labor and Animal Welfare (2019), nationwide, about 20 percent of companies have difficulty finding new labor. In rural areas, there are challenges, especially in the availability of highly educated labor.

We have a serious social problem on our hands that requires swift and effective action. In a challenging situation, solutions must be sought from regional cooperation and the development of networked knowledge systems.

An example of a new type of cooperation model is the Upper Savo mentoring program for highly educated young people. The main goal is that the province of Pohjois-Savo will be an attractive environment for young people of the future in the future.

Similar measures are needed on a scalable basis across the country so that we can ensure that no newly graduated young people are excluded from working life.

Jukka Heiskanen

project manager, Rajaton Ylä-Savo project, Kuopio Regional Chamber of Commerce

Lasse Leponiemi

Chairman, Finnish Mentors Association

