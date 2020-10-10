Reader ‘s opinion Hospice care at the home hospital was successful

I am has followed with interest Helsingin Sanomat’s writings on hospice care in the Helsinki metropolitan area, where, in addition to Terhokodi, there is municipal palliative care based on home hospital care.

In the case of our family, after my wife contracted aggressively advanced abdominal cancer in the spring, a cancer clinic surgery program was first planned for her but could no longer be implemented, so she was palliatively treated with a home hospital concept in our home for several months gently and expertly. This worked great – thanks for that. The patient was not transported from one hospital to another, but a competent doctor and nursing team came to our home whenever necessary to treat him day and night – among other things, to remove the accumulated cancerous fluid from the stomach every few weeks.

My wife slept in her own home bed on August 15 with caregivers and our loved ones.

Timo Koponen

retired ambassador, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.