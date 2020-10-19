Reader ‘s opinion Hopefully, those crossing the Vuosaari bridge will continue to enjoy the beautiful view

The construction of the Meri-Rastila forest does not only mean the loss of the recreation area.

View arriving from the east at Kalasatama metro station used to be really beautiful. The cathedral was visible behind the bay. With the construction of the apartment buildings in Kalasatama, the outlook changed.

When returning home, residents of Rastila in Helsinki and elsewhere in Vuosaari can enjoy the sea and forest view over Vartiokylänlahti. If the commute happens to hit at sunrise or sunset, the moment of crossing the bridge is startlingly beautiful.

The construction of the Meri-Rastila forest does not only mean the loss of the recreation area. In practice, it affects the lives of almost 40,000 people who cross the bridge in various ways. Due to the additional construction of the center of Vuosaari and Meri-Rastila, the population will increase. That is why it is important to preserve the Meri-Rastila forest.

Heidi Aho

Helsinki

