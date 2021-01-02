Reader ‘s opinion Homeland communities can help immigrants take root

Encounters arise in everyday life: at the gate of the kindergarten, in the convenience store, in the dog park, at the bus stop, on the football field.

Youth violence and the spiral of exclusion, rootlessness, and incompetence that feeds it have spoken of recently. In police statistics, the proportion of young people with an immigrant background has been highlighted in Helsinki’s robbery and drug offenses. Now we need effective ways to involve people from different backgrounds in Finnish society.

One of the best ways to get involved in your area and community is to take part in civic activities. It anchors man into the community and the surrounding society.

Homeland and neighborhood associations, as well as resident communities, also have an incomparable asset at their sleeves: locality. Residents are rooted through local action, here and now. Encounters arise in everyday life: at the gate of the kindergarten, in the convenience store, in the dog park, at the bus stop, on the football field. Getting acquainted, being invited, participating in activities – and becoming part of the community.

Homeland work supports rooting. Through local culture and history, people get to know their own municipality or district better, and events get to know the people of their area. In this way, the place of residence can become a new home region.

Civic action in which people from different cultural backgrounds and indigenous peoples work together on an equal footing builds trust and creates unifying social capital. A mutually respectful dialogue between different cultures makes integration two-way as the surrounding society also changes.

In addition, genuine hearing of all voices must be ensured. Mere involvement does not necessarily promote anyone’s sense of inclusion. Everyone should have equal access to the activities of the home region and the local community.

The Finnish Association of Homeland Regions supports inclusive and pluralistic homeland work. A study project “Who has the right to a home region?” Is underway for the work. In the autumn, we conducted a nationwide survey of municipalities and civic actors about culturally diverse homeland work. The survey shows that more than half of the respondents consider work related to cultural diversity to be important or very important. A report on the survey will be published in early 2021.

The power of hometown, neighborhood and resident associations should be harnessed in building local well-being.

Marika Punamäki

Who has the right to a homeland? project coordinator

Riitta Old House

Executive Director, Finnish Homeland Association

