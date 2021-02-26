Reader ‘s opinion Hiring foreign workers can be facilitated by many means

As soon as you enter the country, you should find out what a person knows and how he or she can develop his or her skills so that he or she is not excluded from working life for years.

In the editorial (HS 23.2) attention was drawn to an important point: labor shortages in the care sector in particular cannot be addressed without foreign labor. The same problem exists in many other areas. Fortunately, the situation can be improved.

Finnish working life largely relies on certificates, completed education and degrees. As soon as you come to the country, you should find out what a person knows and how he or she can develop his or her skills so that he or she is not left out of working life for years.

Competence recognition and identification processes need to be streamlined. Competence must be better verified, for example by means of evidence-based examinations, and opportunities for in-service training must also be extended to the post-integration phase. It must also be possible to practice Finnish or Swedish outside the classroom.

The narrowness of asylum seekers’ right to work is problematic both in connection with the submission of an asylum application and a possible renewal application. Although the asylum procedure is not intended for labor migration, allowing the right to work would immediately benefit both society and the asylum seeker himself.

Many people who have moved to Finland do not have the necessary digital skills, which means investing in the development of digital competence. As innovative and agile actors, SMEs can offer new solutions for integration into, for example, the digital infrastructure needed for language teaching and attracting skills.

The residence permit process and the chances of integration of a potential spouse and family are crucial in attracting international professionals. It is also important to consider the flexibility within different residence permits and the possibility to move from one residence permit to another, as different categories of immigration intersect.

Aicha Manai

Network Manager, Finnish Entrepreneurs

