Reader ‘s opinion High school teachers ’Easter vacation is once again spent evaluating student exams

The teacher must return the preliminarily assessed exam results to the Matriculation Examination Board exactly one week after the exam date.

This year the test days for the matriculation examination in the second native language and the multi-day extended examination are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the Easter week. The teacher must return the tentatively assessed test results to the Matriculation Examination Board exactly one week after the test day, ie immediately at the beginning of the following week. The assessment time is one to two working days, which is not enough time to do several tens of hours of work, as the teacher also has his or her normal teaching work on a daily basis. Because the teacher is flexible, he spends his Easter vacation evaluating the student exams.

This is not the first time there is a problem. This spring, too, the Student Examination Board has been contacted about the grievance with rather meager results. The Board’s reply to Swedish teachers in Finland states that “Easter is sadly at a time of correction”.

It was instructed that the principal of a high school may, in exceptional cases, ask his teacher for extra time, for example in the event of illness, but “a general justification for a difficult degree is not enough;

Do other groups of workers also need strong reasons to be allowed to take their holidays?

Due to the coronavirus, the number of student exam days has been increased, thus increasing the supervision hours of teachers without compensation. The workload has increased alarmingly due to teleworking and health security. The problem is not that Easter falls sadly at the time of repair – its place has already been determined in the 300s – but that the time of repair at the matriculation tests falls sadly at Easter. Schedules must be designed so that teachers have the opportunity for rest and statutory leave as early as this spring.

Tuovi Pääkkönen

Chairman of the High School Committee, Subject Teachers’ Association

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or learn about the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.