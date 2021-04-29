Friday, April 30, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader ‘s opinion Helsinki’s profile is ragged

by admin
April 29, 2021
in World
0

Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Helsinki the overall picture of the city has become ragged with new construction. Let’s take a look at Helsinki’s profile of Uunisaari. Reminiscent of a toothed mouth. Urban planning should also focus on the whole, not the design one block at a time.

Matti Tuhkanen

Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.

.
#Reader #opinion #Helsinkis #profile #ragged

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Kimetsu no Yaiba: What happens after the end of the anime? | EarthGamer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.