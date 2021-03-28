Reader ‘s opinion Helsinki’s educational surgeries hit children and young people hard

Learning materials and other purchases have to be saved drastically.

Helsinki school boards have been discussing budget utilization plans in recent days. They have aroused concern and dismay around the city.

Helsinki makes a strong result. It was recently reported that the city’s economy in 2020 was in surplus of half a billion euros. At the same time, schools have been considering how to cope with shrinking budgets.

A few examples: In Maunula Primary School, Malmi Primary School and Puistolanrait, teaching groups are growing, and in some schools classes have to be combined. On the park track, the group sizes will increase from 20 students to 25, and there will also have to be given up, for example, a resource teacher. In the park’s primary school, two teachers and a large part of simultaneous teaching will have to be abandoned. From the autumn onwards, special support pupils at the single school will have to cope with 1.5 special teachers instead of 2.5. The reduction in the number of special needs teachers is also excluded for other children with special needs.

Learning materials and other purchases, such as musical instruments and furniture, will have to be saved drastically. In some schools, there is not even money for compulsory textbooks.

The management of the education and training industry has stated that the reduced budgets are due to a change in the funding model. It is said to favor large schools and vaccinate small ones. This is a problem because the funding model differentiates children according to the size of school they attend. When this skew is also known in advance, the funding model is not in line with the Equality Act.

Large however, the cuts made by the city council last autumn also have an impact on school budgets. In Maunula, for example, the new funding model will not vaccinate the budget at all if the number of students increases according to the forecast, but educational cuts will eat 92,000 euros of funding and thus increase group sizes, combine classes and freeze purchases.

Schools have a duty under the Basic Education Act to provide support to students just as much and when they need it. The cuts currently in force could lead to a situation where schools are unable to meet this statutory obligation. This is particularly devastating during the coronavirus crisis, when the learning gap and need for support have exploded.

Coronavirus crisis has hit children and young people and their well-being particularly hard. Against this background, it is ludicrous that the boards around Helsinki have to approve extremely tight school budgets.

Children and young people right now need extra safe adults, perseverance and particularly well-resourced education. We know the consequences of the recession of the 1990s for entire generations. Those mistakes must not be repeated now.

Maija Kallis

The primary level of the park track

Meri Valkama

Maunula Primary School

Sanna Valtonen

Comprehensive school

chairmen of the boards

