Reader ‘s opinion Helsinki should give up outdoor advertising altogether

Fifteen The Helsinki City Councilor has taken an initiative that would restrict advertising in outdoor advertising spaces rented by the City of Helsinki. We want to direct advertising in a more environmentally friendly direction, because the city is committed to environmental efforts.

The idea is to be welcomed, but the restriction should also apply to advertising space rented by a private party. A much more significant initiative and act would be to ban outdoor advertising altogether, with the exception of in-store labeling.

Let’s think for a moment about a city where there would be no advertising at all. How soothing it would be. For Helsinki, it would mean more tourist revenue and an increase in brand value.

The reputation of an ad-free city would be a significant act worldwide.

Because we know there is no courage to do this, the restrictions on outdoor advertising can start with a moving image. Giant video walls add to the nervousness and are old-fashioned.

Pioneering cities have already begun making plans to calm the city. This does not mean reducing business, but growing the business of a distinctive, personal city.

The beautiful and picturesque urban environment is a tourist’s paradise. Why imitate Singapore, Chicago, London or New York? The people who live there want to come to a peaceful, human-scale Helsinki.

Sao Paulo, Brazil, has given up outdoor advertising, moving and flashing billboards as early as 15 years ago, and the experience is good. In Helsinki, advertising spaces could even be filled with art.

Matti Remes

author, Hanko

