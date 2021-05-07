Reader ‘s opinion Helsinki must refrain from mediating domestic violence

According to the organizations, mediation involves serious risks for the victim.

For women Violence against women and domestic violence are serious human rights problems in Finland. Finland is committed in various ways to eradicating intimate partner violence and helping victims.

Adequate support services and a proper legal process in which the victim receives justice and responsibility for the violence is transferred exclusively to the perpetrator are key to the victim’s recovery and detachment from the abusive relationship. Mediation of intimate partner violence is ill-suited to this.

According to the guidelines on mediation of intimate partner violence, intimate partner violence should not be mediated if the violence has been repeated. However, it is very rare for intimate partner violence not to recur. Intimate partner violence is escalating in nature: it can start with a single stroke, but as a rule it repeats itself and becomes more serious from time to time.

Several human rights organizations, women’s organizations and organizations working for the prevention of intimate partner violence and victims’ rights have demanded that Finland renounce mediation in domestic violence. According to the organizations, mediation involves serious risks for the victim due to the victim’s subordinate position in the violent relationship and the imbalance between the victim and the perpetrator as parties to the mediation.

Despite criticism from expert organizations, conciliation of intimate partner violence has increased significantly and rapidly since 2006. In Helsinki, up to 20 per cent of all mediated criminal and litigation cases concern intimate partner violence each year.

In practice, mediation is often directed by an authority. The victim may feel pressured to participate in mediation despite their fears. At worst, mediation in itself can be a traumatic experience. Organizations have become aware of cases where mediation has been used, despite repeated and serious violence. According to the organizations, mediation, contrary to its purpose, violates the right of those who have experienced violence to live without violence or fear of it, and in itself appears to be structural violence against women.

Mediation can be an effective way to deal with minor offenses and a sensible alternative dispute resolution tool for heavy litigation. Instead, mediation works poorly for serious and complex crimes such as intimate partner violence. Crimes that seriously violate human rights should not be resolved through mediation. They are always the responsibility of the judiciary.

Veronika Honkasalo

City Councilor (left), Helsinki

Katju Aro

City Councilor (fp), Helsinki

