Reader ‘s opinion Helsinki must draw up an emissions budget and adapt its climate work to it

Helsinki does not seem to have outlined how quickly climate emissions must be reduced if global warming is to be limited to 1.5 degrees.

the city of Helsinki energy company Helen has announced that it will give up its second coal-fired power plant earlier than planned (HS 22.6.). This is a great policy and will affect the emissions of Finland as a whole, as Hanasaari is Finland’s highest-emission power plant.

However, Helsinki urgently needs more solutions. Otherwise, it will lag behind other large Finnish cities. Vantaa will give up coal completely already in 2022 and wants to get rid of natural gas in 2025 as well (HS 15.6.). Thus, Vantaa Energy will be fossil-free in 2026. According to its plan, Turku will be carbon neutral already in 2029 and Espoo and Vantaa in 2030.

Helsinki has set a carbon neutrality target for 2035. The target is modest. And the city is not going to give up fossil fuels at that time either, but to continue the large-scale use of natural gas.

Of the Nordic capitals, Stockholm gave up coal altogether last year. Oslo will reduce its emissions by 95% by 2030 and Copenhagen promises to be climate neutral in 2025. Per capita emissions in Helsinki are now four tonnes of CO2 per year, compared to 1.7-1.8 tonnes in Oslo, Copenhagen and Stockholm. A Helsinki resident burdens the climate twice as much as an Oslo resident.

Hanasaari power plant Even after the closure, energy production will remain a problem in Helsinki. In the Finnish Energy Agency’s annual reports, Helen is one of Finland’s top three climate emitters. The Energy Agency also compiles statistics on individual plants. In 2020, in addition to Hanasaari, the Salmisaari and Vuosaari power plants were among the top ten on the plant list. For example, Turku has completely removed from the top ten with determined work.

Helsinki and Helen Oy do not seem to have outlined how quickly climate emissions must be reduced if global warming is to be limited to 1.5 degrees, as the Paris Climate Agreement aims to achieve.

There is also a tool for this: the emissions budget, or the carbon budget. It calculates how much emissions the city can still produce if it contributes to the goals of the Paris Agreement. In Sweden, 40 municipalities have already reduced their emissions budgets. The results have been shocking, as emissions typically need to be reduced by 10-20% per year to meet the target.

For example The Stockholm Climate Plan states that the remaining potential emissions for the whole period 2020-2040 are around 19 million tonnes, compared to current emissions of just under two million tonnes per year.

According to researchers at Uppsala University, the remaining emissions budget would be even less in Stockholm, at 16 million tonnes, and in Gothenburg, slightly smaller than Helsinki, at 10 million tonnes – for the whole period until 2040.

Helsinki urgently needs to draw up an emissions budget and adapt its climate work to it. This must be done as a matter of urgency during the forthcoming Council term, during which the Helsinki climate program is otherwise to be updated.

Antti Halkka

Doctor of Philosophy, Chairman

Helsinki Nature Conservation Association

