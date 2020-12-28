Reader ‘s opinion Helsinki is worth striving to be the European Capital of Nature

The Nature Capital is a brand with which Helsinki is able to stand out and give its residents a sense of a valuable and wonderful hometown.

In Helsinki is a great opportunity to be the natural capital of Europe. The sea, forests and other nature are more present here than in many other capitals.

For residents the natural capital means comfort. The nearby nature and hiking areas have shown their importance again this year. Movement in nature has increased, as has interest in nearby animals and plants.

For domestic and foreign tourists Nature attractions are interesting and soothing places to visit. For example, the squirrels of Seurasaari, the swans and other birds of the refreshed Töölönlahti Bay, the sea eagles in the Old Town Bay or the trout of rivers and streams have received attention all over the world. We can mention Konsta Punkka’s photos of squirrels and foxes in Seurasaari.

The city of Helsinki has already made a bunch of excellent decisions. Among other things, a climate emergency has been declared, there is a promise to take care of diversity, to keep beaches free and to build primarily away from nearby forests.

The decisions mean – or at least should mean – increasing natural areas, abandoning the unnecessary felling and thinning of trees, abandoning construction on beaches, switching from concrete to timber construction, favoring teleworking over commuting and a strong increase in trees and undergrowth everywhere.

The capital of nature brings jobs to, for example, tourism, caring for nature areas and wood construction. A functioning nature capital will receive international attention and awards. The nature city is suitable for a modest, high-quality and responsible life, the all-round well-being of the residents.

Climate heating has increased the appreciation of naturalness in recent years. At the latest, the coronavirus era showed the enormous importance of natural areas for human well-being. Equally, the appreciation of animals and plants is increasing. They are no longer just for the benefit of man.

Unfortunately, the above-mentioned decisions made by the city do not appear at the street or forest level. Decisions do not extend anywhere from the council hall. Meininki is even more against nature. An understanding of the value of natural nature must be brought to the attention of all actors in the city.

Helsinki and Espoo are now being moved away, which provides an even better basis for taking care of the comfort of the current residents.

In the future, nature will become increasingly important to humans. Helsinki again has the opportunity to be a pioneer by becoming the nature capital.

Helsinki a nature capital project must be launched. A future-oriented, independent team of nature and tourism experts, economists and modern Architects and urban planners could set out to identify the benefits, the changes needed and their practical implementation. This is followed by decision making.

Antti Koli

Vuosaari, Helsinki

