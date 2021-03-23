Reader ‘s opinion Helsinki is not considered a comfortable living environment

As an attraction, the environment is a value that is of great importance to potential residents. That attraction is now under threat for Helsinki.

Helsinki Mikko Aho, Vice President, Urban Environment knocked out (HS 17.3.) Fresh Whose city – Helsinki’s urban planning and cultural environment on a collision course pamphlet, the authors of which are concerned about Helsinki’s urban planning and the environment in general. Aho noted that in the pamphlet, the facts and claims are on a poor footing.

Fact or assertion, then the purpose of pamphlets is always to provoke discussion. To that end, this pamphlet also defends its place.

One of Pamflet’s basic claims is that Helsinki’s dignity and attraction are crystallized in cultural environments and recreational areas. That is certainly the case. I still find functional and beautiful environments in Helsinki, whether it is a cultural environment or nature recreation areas.

But the coin has two sides. We study the attractiveness of Finland’s ten largest cities in terms of six separate, measurable factors. The respondents were the so-called potential residents, ie in the case of Helsinki as well, persons who do not live in Helsinki. In the overall results, Helsinki was surprisingly the last in the group, with Tampere being the most attractive city in Finland.

One of the areas of attraction studied was the environment, i.e. whether the area is a comfortable and safe living environment.

The research result obtained by Helsinki clearly ranks in the “weak” category, while Vantaa receives a moderate and Espoo a good rating from neighboring cities.

The survey results reflect the respondents’ perceptions and perceptions of Helsinki. In that sense, perhaps even in the spirit of the pamphlet, the results can be considered worrying for Helsinki.

As an attraction, the environment is a value that is of great importance to potential residents. That attraction is now under threat for Helsinki.

Kari Väisänen

senior advisor, T-Media oy

