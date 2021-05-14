Reader ‘s opinion Helsinki is increasing child psychiatric assessment in family centers

Substance abuse services for young people and families, as well as work to prevent intimate partner violence, will also be strengthened at the same time.

Päivi Ruokoniemi and Leena Repokari highlighted the need for help for children with mild mental illness (HS Guest Pen 12.5.). Some children and adolescents suffer from varying degrees of mental symptoms. The most at risk are those at a disadvantage who have accumulated problems.

At present, children and young people with severe symptoms who have not found sufficient support from basic services or specialist care end up as clients of child protection. School health care and student care have been strained during the Korona period. Unfortunately, the maintenance debt at the basic level has arisen due to the transfer of personnel to the management of the corona pandemic.

The well-being of children and young people is built in relation to people in the everyday environment. Supporting the well-being of children and young people, tackling nausea and responding to needs is the responsibility of adults.

The importance of early intervention is widely recognized. Various groups that support parenting skills, asking for and addressing intimate partner violence, responding to child behavioral disorders and referring to help, and preventing and stopping bullying are mental health and problem prevention interventions. Depression and anxiety symptoms do not end if the young person fears in their home, if their parents do not get enough help to deal with their own problems, or if they become bullied in their relationships. Taking these issues into account and addressing them is a common task for all adults in a child’s daily life.

In accordance with the division of labor agreement between Helsinki and Hus, Hus is responsible for special psychiatric care services for children and young people in Helsinki. Over the past five years, the number of referrals to child and adolescent psychiatric services has grown significantly. For this reason, Helsinki has decided to increase its own child psychiatric assessment and treatment of minors in connection with family centers. Substance abuse services for young people and families, as well as work to prevent intimate partner violence, will also be strengthened at the same time.

No helper will survive in this situation alone. Cooperation between basic services, child protection and specialist care is important so that even the most severely symptomatic children and young people receive the help and support they need.

Johanna Linner Matikka

project manager, social worker

Sari Korpirinne

chief physician, child psychiatrist

The City of Helsinki

