Reader ‘s opinion Helsinki cannot be a mere plotter

The city is no longer zoned by the city’s elected institutions but by zoning power. Building design has been transferred to construction companies and financial institutions.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper (12.3) presented proposals for new construction options in Elielinaukio. All four proposals are based on the fact that the historic square, bordered by the Railway Station, Post Office and Vaakuna, will be built full of massive buildings that enclose the open space.

It is difficult to understand why it is desired to ruin Elielinaukio with these blocks of concrete. Like former Prime Minister Paavo Lipponen on the opinion page (HS 11.3) wrote, no building of any kind is suitable for the square. The buildings would destroy the urban space dominated by the most beautiful railway station in the world, designed by Eliel Saarinen.

Elielinaukio is not an isolated case, unfortunately. The only politically correct line seems to be the constant densification of the city, the increase in congestion in the downtown areas. Even small vacant areas will be filled with new buildings regardless of the whole. That is why the architects have made crushing criticism of the projects (HS 20.3).

Urban planning is marked by a madness of greatness, as if the whole of Finland were moving to the old center of Helsinki. While construction in these places is still particularly expensive, the bill falls on us Helsinki taxpayers.

The plans for Elielinaukio, the building masses planned for Baana, the outsourcing of the design of the South Harbor to construction companies, the destruction of Malmi Airport and the towers of Pasila and Kalasatama all belong to the same chain.

The city is no longer zoned by the city’s elected institutions but by zoning power. Building design has been transferred to construction companies and financial institutions. The city has become a mere plotter.

Only a few years ago, Helsinki captured part of Sipoo to expand east. There was said to be an acute shortage of building land. However, before the shovel reached the ground, the weather vane turned to a completely different position. Now it is not Sipoo that is being built, but the city center, cramped and high, if necessary even on the sea.

Helsinki is not only the hometown of our Helsinki residents but also the capital of Finland and the nest of civilization. The Finnish capital should have the ambition to build an environment where it is good to live and live and which Descendants can be proud of. Helsinki and the people of Helsinki deserve nothing more than the plans that have now been presented.

Lauri Kontro

Master of Political Science, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.