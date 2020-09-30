Upgrade
Reader ‘s opinion Health-based taxes are possible and bring the desired result

September 30, 2020
in World
0

Tax law Professor Emeritus Heikki Niskakangas claimed (HS Opinion 27.9.), health – based taxes cannot be used because they involve too many practical problems.

However, health taxes have already been successfully implemented in many countries. They are not the outspoken “avant-garde” taxes on sugar, salt and fat mentioned by Niskakangas, but have been taxed on certain unhealthy products. Examples are sugary drinks, sweets, savory snacks and fast food. Studies in several countries show that taxes like this have the desired effect: consumption of unhealthy foods decreases depending on the level of the tax.

Niskakangas doubted that health-promoting taxes were not possible under EU law. Recently, Soste Finland’s Social and Health Association published a thorough report on health-based excise duties, according to which there are no legal obstacles to them in the EU. And after all, Hungary has been taxing unhealthy and fattening foods for years.

Pertti Mustajoki

professor, doctor

Pekka Puska

Professor, Director General Emeritus (THL)

The chairmen of Terve Paino ry

