From my childhood in the 1950s, I remember that the tall tint at that time clearly sang a two-byte ti-ty and not a three-byte ti-ti-ty.

1.10. 15:00

In the story “Birds sing richer and more productive as the coronavirus silenced the city” (HS Science 29.9.) there was also mention of the Great Tit, whose song is said to be shortened ti-ti-tyy ti-calm or even single-byte calm down. According to various sources, the change would have taken place in urban areas or in a noisy urban environment.

From my childhood, I remember standing in our yard in Mikkeli in the early 1950s listening to a great tit singing in a big spruce. I noted that it clearly sang double-byte ti-tyyn and not three bytes ti-ti-satisfy, as in a well – known song Tits concert. I concluded in my mind that the author of the song had probably twisted ti-ti-tyyn to fit the rhythm of his own composition.

So I wondered when sometime in the 1980s, writing began as a whole new discovery that Tint’s song had been shortened when, in my own experience, it had always been that way. My childhood in Mikkeli was about 15,000 inhabitants, and the traffic consisted mainly of peasants driving to the market square during the winter. We kids even propelled around town and there were no cars to name a few. So it was by no means a “noisy urban environment”.

Instead of the theory of categorical shortening, I would rather believe the claims that birds vary in verse structure and may have different singing variants from one byte to three bytes in different regions and in different situations (for example, Matti Koivula, Domestic nature, WSOY 2004).

Kirsti Peitsara

Espoo

