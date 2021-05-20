Reader ‘s opinion Hardworking students should not be punished for their work

Many students complete their studies at a record pace while working.

Colleges the academic year has come to an end again, and many students head to work for the summer. However, many college students are already working alongside their studies, so receiving a summer job really has to be weighed.

Receiving a summer job may not be profitable for a student if income is accrued throughout the year. With a monthly income of as little as € 1,050, the student has to repay one month out of the usual nine scholarship support months, even if the required number of studies has been accumulated. The work should always be profitable and not lead to incentive traps.

For one month of study support, the requirement is to complete five credits of studies, against which it is possible to apply for a study grant of 252.76 euros per month. At the academic year level, from August to the end of July, Kela therefore requires 45 credits from students in order to receive scholarships for nine support months. Even if there are 70 credits in the pile at the end of the academic year and the studies progress faster than planned during work, there is not always the possibility of a study grant due to the annual income limit.

The last payment date for student grant refunds in 2020 was recently the last day in April. Student grants have to be reimbursed if the student’s income exceeds very low annual income limits. Kela recovers the overpaid study grant with an increase if the student has not made a refund in time.

In 2020, Kela recovered study grants from almost 44,000 students for the previous year. So it’s not just about individual cases but about a huge number of students.

Students punishing work and diligence is wrong. The annual income limit for study grants in Finland must be raised significantly. In addition to students, the increase in the income limits of study grants would also benefit municipalities and the state thanks to tax revenues.

When a certain number of completed studies is required to increase the study grant, the fear of raising the study grant months without completing the studies is completely unfounded. The fear of the student in the past is whether the working person will have time to raise all the support months before graduation. This puts students in an unequal position.

Although the Corona Year has disciplined students and the mental health of several students has been put to the test, there are many students among us who complete their studies at a record pace while on the job. Students are not lazy.

Students are often seen as annoying as a group of lazy people living on Kela’s support months. There are hard work barriers among the students, which, however, are being punished for no reason.

Siiri Turunen

Full-time Social Sciences student, part-time employee, Turku

Maria Yli-Jama

Full-time political science student, part-time employee, Turku

