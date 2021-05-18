Reader ‘s opinion Halve emissions by halving motoring

The poor man’s hybrid – an old car and a bike – works well.

Driving Following the debate on the future, there is a perception that an old car, especially a diesel car, is the worst thing that can move on the road. In addition to carbon dioxide, it also emits small particles, makes noise and smells. Because of this, many seem to have a terrible frenzy to get the car fleet renewed to save the climate.

However, we have a more efficient option: halve emissions by halving motoring. There are other compelling reasons for this than emissions, which are just one of the many disadvantages of motoring. Especially in cities, the space taken up by cars, congestion and noise are a serious problem that electric cars do not eliminate. So in everyday city traffic, switch to bicycle, electric bike or public transport and make summer cottage trips and other occasional traffic by car. The old car is very well suited for this purpose. There are enough of them in the world and they are cheap.

Who would buy an expensive electric car for occasional use when a poor man’s hybrid (an old car and a bicycle) saves money and works today? An old diesel car can well wait for weeks in the garage for summer cottage trips and other occasional rides. It doesn’t let out a particle and retains its low value until the new technology is made available to everyone.

So old cars still have their value and their place. This should be reflected in the design of emission incentives.

Jussi Leppänen

M.Sc., Oulu

