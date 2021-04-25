Reader ‘s opinion Group psychotherapy could help many

Individual-centered thinking easily ignores group, couple, and family treatments.

Nationwide when talking about the shortage of psychotherapists, it is often heard that “patients come through doors and windows”. I want to highlight a different kind of reality.

We live in a time of strong individualism. Individual-centered thinking easily ignores group, couple, and family treatments. This societal policy also makes it difficult to seek other psychotherapies, although a group could be a more appropriate form of treatment for an individual in need of help than individual therapy. Applicants for psychotherapy are often not given enough information about the different options.

I speak for group psychotherapy at a time when a life-threatening state of emergency has invited people to join together. We need each other. The psychic aftercare of the emergency created by the state of emergency is still ahead, and then the need for help increases.

Psychotherapy groups provide a place where you can learn to look at your own life and the pain associated with it along with others. Often, groups deal with feelings of externality, opportunities for influence, and loneliness, but also traumatic life experiences that affect relationships and self-esteem.

The Social Insurance Institution commendably supports group psychotherapy, and the price left for the client is affordable compared to individual psychotherapy, even at cost. During the exceptional period, group psychotherapy has also been implemented remotely, and the implementation of remote psychotherapy with the support of Kela will continue even after the coronavirus epidemic has subsided. This makes it possible to participate in groups all over Finland.

Help is therefore available, and the shortage of therapists does not look as it should be understood. I hope that groups are found as places where together we can find meanings for one’s own life and create meaningful relationships that carry through life in other relationships and communities as well.

Ursula Hallas

group psychotherapist, group psychotherapist trainer

Bachelor, Helsinki

Reader opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and delivered by HS editorial. You can leave a comment or read the principles of writing at www.hs.fi/kirjtamielipidekirjoitus/.